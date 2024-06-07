South Africa: Cassper Nyovest Whets Fans' Appetites with a Teaser Clip for Utlwa

7 June 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

Following the release of his critically acclaimed album Solomon, Cassper Nyovest has given fans another reminder that he's not going to retire any time soon.

Taking to Instagram, the Balmain rapper shared a short clip of his latest song Utlwa. With a catchy beat, the Amapiano-esque track is sure to be a club banger.

Unfortunately, Casspser revealed the EP will only be out on August 2 and wrote above the post, "Give me 8 weeks."

Fans took to his comments section and commended the muso for going back to his roots, with an IG user writing, "It's giving Cassper Nyovest... Nyovest Nyovest Nyovest."

Others were disappointed with the long waiting time and jokingly accused the rapper of being too chill now that he's married. "Never!!!! 8 weeks gore ore chise thata...Kana if fire had volume you and your wife aren't giving us air," said an online user.

The short clip had Cassper walking from one side of the room while dressed in all black. His swagger didn't go unnoticed. Music producer Feroh Royal compared it to that of Nigerian fashion designer Swanky Jerry.

Cassper has another reason to celebrate his musical success. His 2018 album Short and Sweet recently hit platinum status.

"Sweet and Short is platinum by the way. I got like 12 plaques that have been chilling at UMG ( Universal Music Group)," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I haven't been celebrating my musical achievements lately and that's Wack. I'm sure the people I work with want to put plaques on the wall and flex," he added.

