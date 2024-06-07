Southern Africa: Angola to Host 55th SADC Forum Assembly

Luanda — Angola will be hosting, from the 1st to the 7th of July, the 55th Plenary Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum, taking place under the motto "The Role of Parliaments in Promoting Renewable Energy Policies and Creating a Single Regional Energy Market".

The event will evaluate the reports of the permanent committees on gender equality, promotion of women and youth development, human and social development.

The agenda also includes an analysis of advances in democratization, good governance and the defense of human rights in member countries.

It also includes the assessment of reports on trade, industry, finance and investment, food, agriculture and natural resources.

For five days, parliamentarians will also review the report of the regional parliamentary committee to monitor model laws, as well as holding a symposium on renewable energy and visits to Angola's socio-economic infrastructures.

Angola, as host country, is working 'full steam' to welcome around 250 delegates from Southern Africa, planning to bring together 15 parliaments, from the 16 Member States that make up the region, with the absence of the Comoros Islands.

According to the deputy coordinator of the Organizing Committee of the 55th Plenary Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum, Pedro Sebastião, human resources, material, technical, logistical and security conditions have been in place for the event at the Palace of the Angola's National Assembly.

"The technological advances installed in the National Assembly meeting rooms will give some delegates the possibility of participating via videoconference (via zoom), he said.

On the sidelines of the Plenary Assembly, a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries-General of the FP-SADC Member Parliaments will be held, scheduled for the 29th and 30th of June.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is a Regional Economic Community made up of 16 Member States, namely Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The organization's mission is to promote sustainable and equitable economic growth and socioeconomic development, through efficient production systems, deeper cooperation and integration, good governance and lasting peace and security, so that the region emerges as an actor competitive and effective in international relations and the world economy. ART/DOJ