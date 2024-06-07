Angola: Kwenda Benefits More Than One Million Families in 94 Municipalities

Luanda — One million 58 thousand and 167 families have benefited, from 2020 to date, in 94 municipalities, from monetary transfers, within the scope of the Social Protection System Strengthening Program (Kwenda), the director-general of the Institute for Local Development (FAS), Belarmino Jelembi, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 13th thematic session of the "Comunicar por Angola" program, attended by the Secretary of State for Social Communication, Nuno Caldas Albino, he said that more than 97.53 billion kwanzas had already been distributed during this period.

He stressed that some families have already received more than five installments of monetary transfers.

He said that to date, four million, 795 thousand, 642 people have been registered, for a total of one million, 595 thousand, 496 households, resulting in the identification of over 100 indicators of vulnerability in the areas of health, education, justice, among others.

Such indicators registered in the database, he highlighted, have served to support other institutions and programs that seek information for decision-making in different areas of action, such as education, health, issuing identity cards.

In his speech, Belarmino Jelembi mentioned other versions of Kwenda, namely support for ethnic minorities and people with albinism, as well as the creation of the "Crescer" consortium, which, among other activities, supports 479 women and 209 Community and Health Development Agents (ADECOS).

Another highlight is the urban experience in the province of Cabinda, which benefited six thousand and 80 individuals with severe disabilities, with congenital malformations, individuals with chronic diseases that take away productive capacity, such as kidney failure, stage 2 and 3 cancer, diabetes, thrombosis, arthritis, among others.

The program, which began in 2020, has already covered 15,375 neighborhoods and villages, 328 communes and 94 municipalities in the country's 18 provinces.

Today it has 239 technicians belonging to FAS, the Social Action area and municipal administrations, in addition to three thousand 585 ADECOS and 348 supervisors.

Each family benefits from 11 thousand kwanzas per month.

The program covers four components, namely monetary social transfers, productive inclusion, municipalization of social action and reinforcement of the single social register.

Kwenda is an initiative program of the Government of Angola that aims to support families in situations of poverty and vulnerability across the country.

Valued at US$420 million, the project is financed by the World Bank, worth US$320 million, and by the Government of Angola, budgeted at US$100 million, coming from the National Treasury.

'Comunicar por Angola', an initiative of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, aims to inform the population about the programs and projects carried out by the Executive, within the framework of the National Development Plan.

The 13th edition, held at the Anibal de Melo Press Center, had the theme 'Kwenda - Monetary Social Assistance Program", included in the analysis of the Social Protection System in Angola. CPM/OHA/DOJ