Angola: Woman Jumps From Window of Maternity Hospital in Luanda

Luanda — A 29-year-old woman on Thursday died after jumping from the sixth floor of Luanda's Lucrécia Paim Maternity Hospital, following giving birth to a child.

Following the fall, the woman, who was transferred from the Cajueiros General Hospital four days ago, died. Her son is in good health at the maternity hospital.

According to a note from the General Directorate of the Lucrécia Paim Maternity Hospital sent to ANGOP, a committee has been set up to investigate the circumstances and motivations that led the patient to take this step.

On behalf of the clinical staff and other employees of this hospital unit, the management of the maternity ward sends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and reiterated its permanent commitment to the humanized care of all patients.