Uganda: Museveni's 2023 Health Sector Goals - a Year in Review

As the Financial Year 2023/2024 draws to a close, a review of President Museveni's ambitious health sector goals reveals a mixed bag of achievements and ongoing challenges.

During his State of the Nation Address on June 7, 2023, President Museveni outlined several key health priorities aimed at improving the well-being of Ugandans.

A year later, the results show progress in some areas, while other initiatives remain partially fulfilled.

One of the primary goals was to ensure the timely supply of drugs to prevent stock outs and to provide relevant medical equipment. According to many, this objective has been partially achieved.

"While some health facilities have reported improvements in drug availability and medical supplies, others continue to experience shortages, impacting patient care," says Peter Eceru, a health rights advocate.

According to figures, a significant success has been registered in the prevention and control of communicable diseases through robust immunization programs, the immunisation against yellow fever campaigns targeting over ten million Ugandans.

Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the director of public health at the Ministry of Health, noted that the goal has been fully achieved, with notable increases in vaccination rates across the country.

"The government's commitment to immunisation has resulted in reduced incidence of diseases such as measles and polio, showcasing a commendable public health victory," he said.

In Museveni's address, the operationalization of Mulago Super Specialized Hospital and the expedition of the construction of Lubowa Specialized Hospital, along with upgrades to existing Health Centre IVs and IIIs, was another sector priority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, this has been half achieved.

"Mulago Super Specialised Hospital has begun operations, offering advanced medical services like the kidney transplant, minimally invasive surgeries, key among others," Dr Aceng said.

Eceru, however, noted that even though the sector has scored, the construction of Lubowa SpecialiSed Hospital is still behind schedule, and many Health Centre IVs and IIIs are yet to see the promised upgrades calling for continued efforts and investments to fully realise these critical healthcare infrastructure projects.

While the health sector has seen both achievements and areas needing further attention, the mixed results highlight the complexities and challenges of transforming healthcare in Uganda.

The coming year offers an opportunity to build on these accomplishments and address the remaining gaps, ensuring that all Ugandans have access to timely, high-quality medical care.