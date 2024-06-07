Rwanda Opens Embassy in Indonesia

The Government of Rwanda on Thursday, June 6, officially opened its embassy in Indonesia, in a bid to foster bilateral relations with the Asian country.

The embassy was opened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta as part of his visit to the country, during which three memoranda of understanding about general cooperation, political consultation and visa waiver for diplomatic and service passport holders were signed.

"Our visit to Indonesia also provides the opportunity to officially open the Embassy of Rwanda in Jakarta," Biruta told journalists in the Indonesian capital.

"This embassy is a statement to our enduring friendship and will serve as a vital link in enhancing bilateral relations facilitating diplomatic engagements and providing services to our citizens."

Bitura added that the embassy in Jakarta symbolizes Rwanda's "dedication to establishing a robust presence in Indonesia and furthering our diplomatic engagement in the region."

The Rwandan diplomat said in the engagements with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi they reviewed the two countries' bilateral cooperation in trade and education, and explored avenues to boost collaboration in various areas such as tourism, health, defence and security.

He said the two governments were determined to elevate their relations to new heights, "guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for the future."

Rwanda already had an ambassador to Indonesia. Abdul Karim Harerimana was appointed ambassador to the Asian country in March 2023 and he presented his letters of credence to President Joko Widodo in December the same year.