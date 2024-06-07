Rwanda: Kagame, Habineza, Mpayimana Meet Requirements to Run for President - NEC

The National Electoral Commission (NEC), on June 6, issued a provisional list of presidential and parliamentary candidates indicating that only three out of nine aspirants for the presidency, out of the nine who filed candidatures, meet the requirements by law.

The provisional list of presidential candidates for the 2024 elections, slated for July, features incumbent President Paul Kagame, who is the flag-bearer of the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF Inkotanyi); the Chairperson of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, Frank Habineza; and independent aspirant Philippe Mpayimana.

While announcing the list on public broadcaster - Rwanda Television, NEC Chairperson Oda Gasinzigwa said that the commission received nine candidatures of presidential aspirants and after screening them, three made the cut.

The aspirants who fall short of the requirements are Herman Manirareba, Innocent Hakizimana, Fred Sekikubo Barafinda, Thomas Habimana, Diane Rwigara, and Jean Mbanda.

However, not all is lost for the aspirants who did not meet the requirements.

According to law, aspirants whose files are incomplete can submit their missing documents before June 14, the date when the final list will be made public, according to NEC.

However, Gasinzigwa indicated that the unfulfilled requirements for registered voters who support a candidate cannot be completed after May 30, 2024, which was the deadline for submitting candidatures.

Aspirants who want further explanations can contact the National Electoral Commission, she said.

Meanwhile, regarding the candidates for Member of Parliament, the commission approved the lists submitted by six polical parties while only one independent candidate was found to have met the requirements.

In the special categories, the electoral body provisionally approved 181 caditates for the 24 women seats, 23 for the two youth representatives while seven were cleared to vie for the seat earmarked for persons with disabilities.

It is expected that NEC will announce a final list of candidates on June 14.

The campaigns for the approved candidates - both presidential and parliamentary - will begin on June 22 and close on July 13 before voting gets underway from July 14 to 15.