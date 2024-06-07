Rwanda: Wildlife Photographer Leads Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness in Rwanda

Nearly all women diagnosed with breast cancer survive the disease for five years or more if caught at the earliest stage, according to Cancer Research UK.

On June 3, wildlife photographer, Will Wilson, in collaboration with Rwanda Cancer Relief and Radisson Blu Hotel and Kigali Convention Centre, initiated a crucial dialogue on the importance of early cancer detection. Wilson, a resident of Kigali for the last three and a half years, turned a personal struggle into a campaign for cancer awareness.

His wife, Anna, who works for the British High Commission in Rwanda, was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2022. She found out during one of her routine monthly check-ups.

"During one of her monthly check-ups, a lump was discovered in her breast. We went to King Faisal Hospital, where a biopsy confirmed it was cancer. She then returned to the United Kingdom for surgery to remove the lump, followed by two months of chemotherapy," he said.

During a follow-up check-up in the UK, doctors examined her for skin cancer. In June 2023, after completing the breast cancer treatment, Anna returned to Rwanda.

"In July, just three weeks after her return to Rwanda, she received another call from the UK, one of the moles on her head was diagnosed as skin cancer.

"She had to go back to the UK for another operation. But in October 2023, she returned to Rwanda, cancer-free. I got my wife back, and our daughter got her mom back," he recounted.

"Every day, I'm eternally grateful for that. So, I want to emphasise the importance of early cancer diagnosis."

On October 31, 2023, Wilson embarked on a series of challenges. With a treadmill and a bike, he covered a daily distance of 40 to 60 kilometres to mirror the journey from Kigali to the hospital in London where his wife underwent treatment, completing a total of 9,845 kilometres.

"After seven months, I completed this challenge yesterday. While I was doing that, my wife spoke to many organisations in Rwanda and we came in contact with Rwanda Cancer Relief. I decided that I wanted to raise money and also start a conversation about cancer in Rwanda," he added.

"Today, I am walking on a treadmill for 24 hours to highlight the importance of early cancer diagnosis. We are also offering free breast cancer screenings for women throughout the day."

Dr Fidele Rubagumya, an oncologist at Rwanda Military Hospital and Managing Director at Rwanda Cancer Relief, an NGO dedicated to raising awareness about all types of cancer and training doctors in cancer detection and research, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "Wilson approached us to help raise awareness about early diagnosis, specifically for breast cancer, given his personal experience with his wife's diagnosis.

"The funds raised through his efforts are donated to Rwanda Cancer Relief to support our mission of increasing cancer awareness and education throughout Rwanda."

Ambassador of the European Union to Rwanda, Belén Calvo Uyarra, expressed pride in joining Wilson's initiative to raise cancer awareness.

"I am really proud to be here with Wilson and to have joined this cause to raise cancer awareness. I think it is extremely important to do all the preventive measures and early testing around cancer," she said.

Uyarra described the partnership with Rwanda Cancer Relief as a good way to do it, highlighting its efforts in promoting awareness and supporting the 11 oncologists working in Rwanda.

Rob Kucera, General Manager at Radisson Blu Hotel and Kigali Convention Centre, highlighted the event's focus on supporting cancer awareness, particularly breast cancer in women.

"Wilson approached us about three months ago. His wife experienced severe trauma last year due to her cancer diagnosis, but thankfully, she has recovered. This event aims to raise awareness, especially here in Kigali," he said.

"We welcome any donations and urge people to pledge their support. It's all for a good cause. We believed this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with Wilson and kick-start this important cause. Our goal is to raise awareness."

During the event, participants were educated on breast self-examination by experts from the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), learning how to identify changes in their breasts.

Experts advised women to get to know their breasts and their healthy appearance to detect any changes. They highlighted the significance of regular monthly check-ups by a healthcare provider.

If women notice a lump, especially one that is painful, or skin changes, they should promptly seek medical attention, RBC experts cautioned.