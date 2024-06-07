Zimbabwe: Four Dead, Several Injured in Collision Involving Two Buses, Haulage Truck

6 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

FOUR people have been confirmed dead while an undisclosed number was injured after a Tenda bus collided with another bus and a haulage truck along the Harare-Mutare highway this Thursday afternoon.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this afternoon at the 32-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road near Mutangadura in which four people were killed when a Tenda bus collided with a haulage truck and a Phils and Pats bus.

"The Tenda bus was on the way to Mutare whilst Phils and Pats bus was on the way to Harare.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were referred to Marondera Provincial Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals," said police.

ZRP officers attended the scene, but by the time of publishing the total number of passengers in the two buses was yet to be ascertained.

Police said more details will be released in due course.

