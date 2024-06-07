Uganda: Unpredictable Prices Pushing Masindi Farmers Into Sugarcane Growing - District Boss

Masindi District Chairperson Cosmas Byaruhanga has highlighted the significant challenges that unpredictable crop prices pose to farmers both within the district and across Uganda.

Speaking at the launch of the 12th Annual Agribusiness Expo, Byaruhanga underscored the plight of maize farmers, who are currently grappling with prices so low they cannot cover the high costs of production.

"The current low price of maize is a serious issue. Farmers can't break even given the high cost of production, which includes expensive agro-inputs like fertilizers," Byaruhanga noted.

This economic strain has led many farmers in the region to switch from maize to sugar cane cultivation, seeking more stable returns.

The shift underscores the broader economic pressures on agricultural practices in the region.

The 12th Annual Agribusiness Expo, scheduled for June 28th and 29th, 2024, at the Kihonda Demonstration Centre, was launched to address some of these critical issues.

Organised by the Eastern Africa Grain Council and its partners, the expo aims to promote sustainable food systems and climate-smart agriculture, fostering inclusive trade and wealth creation.

The event will gather stakeholders from various sectors, including agribusiness, finance, agro-inputs, agri-equipment, and manufacturing.

The expo's focus on sustainable and climate-smart agriculture is timely, as it seeks to provide farmers with innovative solutions to the economic and environmental challenges they face.

Byaruhanga's remarks have shed light on the pressing need for supportive policies and market stability to ensure that farmers can thrive and contribute to the nation's food security.