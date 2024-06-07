Rwanda: Diane Rwigara Again Barred From Rwanda's Presidential Election

Rwanda's National Electoral Commission (NEC) has again dashed Ms Diane Rwigara's hope of running for president in the July 14 elections.

Only the three candidates from the 2017 presidential election made it on the provisional list of candidates released by NEC on Thursday evening.

Incumbent Paul Kagame, seeking to extend his stronghold on the central African nation to 30 years, will again face Green Party's Frank Habineza and independent candidate Phillippe Mpayimana.

The decision to omit Ms Rwigara will be a shock for the 42-year-old daughter of former Rwanda Patriotic Front financier Assinapol Rwigara, who was killed in a car crash in February 2015 that the family maintains was foul play.

"I am hoping to be on it this time," said Ms Rwigara said on Tuesday after submitting nomination forms with as many as 930 signatures gathered from the 30 districts of the country.

But NEC chairperson Oda Gasinzigwa said Rwigara had failed to submit requirements such as a criminal record and that there were some anomalies with the signatures backing her presidential dream.

Ms Gasinzigwa said the affected aspirants can still submit the missing documents within five working days but Ms Rwigara is unlikely to make the grade since the requirement for signatures was closed on May 30.

In 2017, Ms Rwigara failed to make the list entirely after being accused of forging signatures of dead persons.

She was treated to the rudeness and crudeness of politics when her alleged nude photos were published on social media and she was later arrested along with her mother, Adeline and sister Anne and charged with forgery and tax evasion.

The other five hopefuls who have been locked out of the race are Jean Mbanda, a former lawmaker, Fred Barafinda Sekikubo, who like Ms Rwigara was kicked out in 2017, two teachers Thomas Habimana and Innocent Hakizimana, and Herman Manirareba, whose vision is to turn Rwanda into a monarch under his absolute rule.

Two opposition figures, Victoire Ingabire and Bernard Ntaganda, who were both arrested in 2010 and jailed after sticking their necks out to challenge Kagame's stronghold on Rwanda, were earlier barred from the election by contested court decisions.

President Kagame has ruled Rwanda since 1994 after stopping the Genocide against the Tutsi - although for the first nine years he played in the shadows as a vice president and defence minister before taking the complete reins in 2003.

He has been widely credited with restoring stability in the country and raising it from the ashes of the ethnic killings to a model economy but he is also widely criticised for limited shrinking democratic space and human rights violations.