Kenya: Higher Education Funding Portal to Be Opened June 15 - CS Machogu

7 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Waweru

Nairobi — The High Education Funding portal is set to be opened on Saturday next week to allow eligible students apply for funding.

The announcement was made by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu who indicated that application results will be know on July 31.

CS Machogu stated that out of 201,146 candidates eligible to join university, 153,274 have been placed by KUCCPS to various degree programs in universities.

"University degrees will be funded through three components; scholarship, loans and household contribution," he stated.

He pointed out that many parents and guardians think that they are required to pay the full fees as indicated in KUCCPS portal upon admission of the students.

He clarified that each student's fees will be known after the student has applied for funding and assessment based on the level of need has been completed.

CS Machogu assured households that the results of the funding application process will be over by July 3.

Universities and funding agencies were directed to immediately embark on sensitization of students, parents/guardians and stakeholders on the student-centered funding model.

Universities were further directed to notify all their respective first-year students of the amount to be paid by the household upon release of the funding application.

"All First-year students will report to their respective universities based on their admission letters and joining instructions as advised, "he added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.