Kenya: Higher Education Funding Portal to Be Opened June 15 - CS Machogu

Nairobi — The High Education Funding portal is set to be opened on Saturday next week to allow eligible students apply for funding.

The announcement was made by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu who indicated that application results will be know on July 31.

CS Machogu stated that out of 201,146 candidates eligible to join university, 153,274 have been placed by KUCCPS to various degree programs in universities.

"University degrees will be funded through three components; scholarship, loans and household contribution," he stated.

He pointed out that many parents and guardians think that they are required to pay the full fees as indicated in KUCCPS portal upon admission of the students.

He clarified that each student's fees will be known after the student has applied for funding and assessment based on the level of need has been completed.

CS Machogu assured households that the results of the funding application process will be over by July 3.

Universities and funding agencies were directed to immediately embark on sensitization of students, parents/guardians and stakeholders on the student-centered funding model.

Universities were further directed to notify all their respective first-year students of the amount to be paid by the household upon release of the funding application.

"All First-year students will report to their respective universities based on their admission letters and joining instructions as advised, "he added.