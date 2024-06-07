South Africa: Govt Hastens Flood Relief Efforts in the Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has assured residents of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality that government is putting together resources to improve the dire situation caused by the deadly floods this week.

"Currently, government is conducting an assessment of damages and requests communities to remain united, vigilant, and monitor weather updates as further rainfall is anticipated", Mabuyane said.

Parts of the Eastern Cape were battered by floods earlier this week, with the Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros being the most affected areas.

Homes have been destroyed and over 1000 families have been displaced. There has been massive damage to infrastructure.

The rains have claimed the lives of at least 10 people.

Mabuyane called on the private sector to partner with government in lending a hand to the victims. This as government is fast-tracking relief efforts.

He joined a Ministerial delegation representative of all three spheres of government who conducted an oversight visit to flood-stricken areas in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

The day started with a technical meeting between the three spheres of government where they received feedback from the Disaster Response Teams on the work being done to provide humanitarian relief to those affected and the implementation status of further interventions.

The visits to Qunu, Izinyoka, Nomakanjani and Bongweni informal settlements and Kariega were led by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng, Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, together with Mabuyane, Deputy Ministers, MECs, Members of Mayoral Committees and the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Kubayi called for the urgent relocation of families currently housed at mass care centres to temporary emergency accommodation, inclusive of safer places for mothers and small children, as an immediate action and temporary residential units as a medium to long-term intervention.

Kubayi reiterated government's calls for the public to remain vigilant during heavy rains or flooding and urged all road users to be cautious on the roads.

Nkadimeng has instructed the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) to work closely with the Joint District Operations Centre, the Eastern Cape provincial government, as well as the affected municipalities to further provide assistance and support to those affected by the floods.