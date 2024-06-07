Mauritius: Minister Teeluck Chairs First Meetings On Professional in Arts Council and Indentured Labour Route Project Pan

7 June 2024
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

In regards to the constitution of the Board of the Professional in the Arts Council and the National Panel for the Indentured Labour Route Project, the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, chaired, yesterday, two first meetings consecutively at the seat of the Ministry in Port Louis to discuss among members the way forward.

In a statement, Minister Teeluck pointed out that the constitution of the Board of the Professional in the Arts Council marks a key milestone for the community of artists in gaining their due recognition for the development of the cultural and creative industries in Mauritius. The setting up of the Council, he stated, will provide a structure and a legal framework to attend to requests of artists.

Mr Teeluck further observed that the Council aims to promote the status of professionals in the Arts while enhancing the social and economic status of professionals in the Arts thereby contributing to the economy of the country.

Regarding the National Panel for the Indentured Labour Route Project that has been constituted, the Arts and Culture Minister indicated that it will oversee the project and continue with the work that has already been started by the Scientific Committee including professionals in various fields.

The Panel comprises members from institutions including the Aapravasi Ghat Trust Fund, Mahatma Gandhi Institute and National Archives to work together to further develop relations with countries such as India as regards indentureship.

The Minister also recalled that the UNESCO designated Mauritius to spearhead the Indentured Labour Route project adding that the aim of project is to bring together countries having experienced the migration of indenture and other forms of contract labour.

