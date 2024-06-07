Kenya: Treasury Calls for Human Capital Investment Amid Rising Youth Population

7 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Treasury cabinet secretary Njuguna Ndu'ngu has stressed the need for pumping adequate human capital development facilitation to the youth population following their rapid population rise in the country.

Speaking during the launch of Sessional paper No.1 of 2023 on Kenya National Population Policy and Sustainable Development yesterday, the CS stressed that this move will be fundamental in catering to the diverse demands that accompany the rise of youth in the country.

"Rapid population change if not addressed or matched with income growth can magnify development challenges. A young population requires adequate human capital development facilitation to cater to diverse demands," he stated.

According to the CS, the youth population in the country is set to significantly increase to 19 million by 2030, thus presenting some social and economic challenges in the country.

However, the CS is optimistic that despite the challenges, this increase in population will also offer a significant boost to economic growth due to the increased share of the population in the working age group.

According to the latest statistics, youth (18-34 years old) in the country have been on the rise since 1989, constituting about 29% of the total population as of 2019.

"A youthful population presents an opportunity for accelerated economic growth as the increased share of the population in the working ages can support an accelerated rise in income per capita, a phenomenon referred to as the "demographic dividend"," he stated.

According to the Director General of the National Council for Population and Development (NCPD), Mohammed Sheikh, the Sessional Paper No.1 of 2023 on the Kenya National Population Policy for Sustainable Development will be fundamental in attaining a population age structure that will accelerate economic development and improve the quality of life and well-being of the citizens.

"In line with the aspirations of the Kenyan Citizens,the aim of the sessional paper No.1 of 2023 on Kenya National Population Policy for sustainable Development is to provide policy directions on the management of population and development issues in the country so as to improve the quality of lives and well being of the people," he stated.

