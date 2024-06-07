South Africa: SANDF Names Soldier Killed in the DRC

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Thursday revealed the name of the soldier who died in the line of duty in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Sergeant Mbulelo David Ngubane passed away last Thursday, on 30 May 2024, following contact between the M23 and Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces.

Ngubane, who was 39 years old, was the operational medical practitioner in the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS).

"He was shot and killed when the ambulance in which he was tending to injured members was attacked," the SANDF explained, adding that the ambulance was marked as a medically-equipped vehicle.

"This unfortunate incident occurred even though the Geneva Convention on Law of Armed Conflict clearly stipulates categories of protected persons and objects like medical personnel, medical transport in particular and other establishments of this nature during an armed conflict," the statement read.

According to the SANDF, the act goes against published international norms in the conduct of armed conflict.

The SANDF soldiers are part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) deployed to support and assist the government of Africa's second-largest country to restore peace, security and stability.

In February this year, Captain Simon Mkhulu Bobe and Lance Corporal Irven Thabang Semono were killed and three of their colleagues were injured in the DRC after a mortar bomb landed inside one of the South African contingency military bases.

The force said Ngubane's memorial service and funeral will be communicated soon.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise, Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla, the Acting Secretary for Defence Dr Thobekile Gamede and the SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya expressed their heartfelt condolences to Ngubane's family, friends and colleagues.