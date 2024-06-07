South Africa: DA Sets Out Principles for Gnu Participation - Constitution First, SARB Independence

allafrica.com
Left: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Centre: Former president Jacob Zuma. Right: President Cyril Ramaphosa.
7 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The party dropped its most contentious manifesto points, such as scrapping BEE and amending the minimum wage laws, in its statement of negotiating principles, but these can resurface in substantive negotiations.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has set out six principles for participation in a government of national unity or power-sharing agreement. With 10 days left to form a government, the ANC has said it will invite parties into one.

Talks are now open on what that will mean, and the DA has become the first party to set out its principles for talks.

It has framed these in the Constitution and then set out the key areas it will seek to protect: the Preamble (The Constitution as the supreme law), the Bill of Rights and the independence of the Reserve Bank.

To open its position, the DA states, "The DA stands for an open society, underpinned by the Constitution, in which every person's rights are respected and in which security and prosperity are enjoyed by all".

The party says "the protection and promotion of the Constitution is foundational to the future success of South Africa," and it says the Bill of Rights "in their entirety" should be protected.

This is important because MK's manifesto says it will scrap the Constitution and re-introduce an apartheid-style system of parliamentary sovereignty.

The DA also specifically says the clauses enshrining the South African Reserve Bank's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.