Uganda: Govt Ready to Spend Money On Teaching Ugandans How to Drink Coffee

6 June 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Nakato

There are several reasons why Ugandans consume less coffee compared to other countries. One reason could be that tea is more popular and widely consumed in Uganda than coffee. Tea is often seen as a more affordable and easily accessible beverage for many Ugandans.

Additionally, the coffee culture in Uganda may not be as strong as in other countries. In some cultures, coffee is more of a social or special occasion drink rather than a daily staple. This could contribute to lower coffee consumption rates in Uganda.

Economic factors may also play a role. Coffee prices can fluctuate, and if the cost of coffee is high, it may deter some Ugandans from consuming it regularly.

Lastly, preferences for other beverages like sodas, juices, or even local brews may also impact coffee consumption in Uganda.

Overall, a combination of cultural, economic, and personal preferences may contribute to why Ugandans consume less coffee.

