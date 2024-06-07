Uganda: Govt Now Says Boda Digital Number Plates Will Combat Crime

In response to a surge in crime linked to boda-boda motorcycles, the government has announced the rollout of new digital number plates starting July.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Transport, aims to bolster security in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area and nationwide by introducing an advanced Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS).

This move comes amid growing concerns over the use of boda-bodas in criminal activities.

The ministry has conducted extensive consultations with motorcycle dealers to address logistical and regulatory challenges, ensuring a smooth transition to the new system.

The ITMS will enable real-time tracking and identification of motorbike users, a measure expected to significantly reduce crime.

The digital number plates will be fitted with technology that allows authorities to monitor and trace the movements of motorcycles, thereby deterring their use for illegal activities.

"The introduction of digital number plates is a critical step in our efforts to enhance security and safety in our urban areas," said Winston Katusabe, commissioner for transport at the ministry.

"We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the success of this initiative."

Motorcycle dealers have expressed support for the new system, acknowledging its potential to improve security and streamline operations.

The ministry's engagement with the industry has focused on addressing concerns and ensuring compliance with the new regulations.

As the July implementation date approaches, the government urges all boda-boda owners to cooperate with the registration process.

This initiative marks a significant advancement in the digitalization of transportation monitoring and is expected to set a new standard for security in the region.

Initially the government had indicated July, 1 , 2023, as the date for the mass rollout of digital number plates for vehicles with each going for Shs73,500. The grand ambition was however deferred to October 2023.

Since then the exercise has been stalled with just a few government vehicles seen with digital number plates

The earlier changes were meant according to Fred Byamukama to, "give government enough time to prepare and sensitize the public about the importance and relevance of the service towards our road safety and security."

The digital number plates were introduced by government as one of the means to reduce crime.