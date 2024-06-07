Uganda: Govt Launches Campaign to Reverse Climate Change Effects in Kalungu

The Ministry of Water and Environment has launched the LIFE-AR (Life for Environment Action and Resilience) campaign, aimed at combating the detrimental effects of environmental change in Kalungu district.

The launch held at the district headquarters, was attended by various leaders, including district chairpersons, councillors, area members of parliaments, civil servants, and ministry officials.

The initiative comes in response to significant environmental challenges faced by Kalungu residents, including the destruction of roads such as Masaka-Kampala highway and Bugomola road, and severe floods that have damaged crops and property in Lukaya town which also led to the closure of Kamuwunga primary school.

The State Minister for Water and Environment Aisha Ssekindi emphasized the urgency of developing climate-resilient communities and educating citizens on environmental protection.

"We are committed to creating projects that will help communities withstand the adverse effects of climate change and equip our citizens with the knowledge to protect their environment so that the problem becomes a myth in Kalungu district," Ssekindi stated.

Despite the greater pollution contributions from urban areas, Ssekindi highlighted that the LIFE-AR project requires land and effective floodwater management systems, focusing on the most affected regions.

"This project is about building sustainable systems in rural areas where the impact of climate change is most severe." she added.

To address pollution and health concerns, Ssekindi announced plans for constructing a garbage collection facility in flood-affected towns like Lukaya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Governance Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Reducing pollution and preventing diseases caused by poor waste management are among our top priorities,"she noted.

Kalungu East MP Francis Katabaazi called upon government to tackle pollution from activities like sand mining, stressing the project's relevance to ordinary citizens.

"We must address the sources of pollution that affect our people's daily lives," Katabaazi urged.

Kalungu LC5 chairman Kamaad Mukiibi encouraged collaboration between project planners and residents to ensure the project's success.

"It's crucial that we involve the community in discussions about the project's focus and implementation."

District leaders and residents expressed their perspectives on the LIFE-AR project, underscoring the need for it to be community-driven.

"The funds provided should empower the common man to adopt environmentally friendly practices while improving their livelihoods," stated Dr. Paddy Kayondo, the RDC Kalungu district.

Environment Commissioner Joseph Epitu reiterated the importance of community input in the project's activities.

"All decisions within the project should reflect the needs and contributions of the residents to ensure its success."

The LIFE-AR project, which has been planned to last for 10 years in Kalungu, will be implemented across three sub counties.