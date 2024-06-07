Tanzania: Samia Appoints, Transfers Govt Officials

President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday evening realigned government executives including bringing new faces to the list.

According to the statement issued by Chief Secretary, Dr Moses Kusiluka, the Head of state has appointed Maswa East CCM legislator, Stanslaus Nyongo to become deputy Minister of State in the President Office (Planning and Inveatment).

President Samia also appointed Felister Mdemu to the post of deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Community Develeopment, Gender, Women and Special Groups in charge of gender issues and women.

Before her appointment, Ms Mdemu was asistant to the President (Community Development).

Also in the list include Amon Mpanju,who has been appointed to the post of deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups in charge of Community Development and Special Groups.

The Head of State has also appointed the Director of Presidential Communication, Zuhura Yunus as deputy permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and People with Disabilities).

The realignment also involves appointment and transfer of District commissioners. Mr Petro Itozya has been appointed to become Kisarawe District commissioner while Fatuma Nyangasa has been transfered from Kisarawe to Kondoa District.

Dr Hamis Mkanachi has been transfered from Kondoa District to Urambo District, replacing Elibarik Bajuta who will be asigned other duties. President Samia has also transfered Reuben Chongolo who was serving as Songwe District Administrative Secretary to Mufindi District.

Also Mr Frank Sichwale has been moved from Mufindi District to Songwe. The Head of State has also appointed and transfered District Executive Directors whereby she has appointed Musa Kitungi to become DED for Mafia District.

Kaleka Kasanga has been appointed DED for Shinyanga District.

Also Shaban Mpendu has been been appointed DED for Babati Town Council while Sigilinda Mdemu has been appointed DED for Mlele District Council.

President Samia also has transfered Upendo Mangali from Babati Town Council to become DED for Sumbawanga District Council.

Kisena Maguba has been transfered from Shinyanga District Council to become DED for Kigoma Municipal Council, replacing Mwantum Mgonja whose appointment has been revoked.

Moreover, the Head of State has transfered Teresia Irafay from Mlele District Council to Hanang' DC.

The President has also appointed three High Court Judges. The appointed judges are Nehemia Mandia, Projestus Kahyoza and Marium Omary.