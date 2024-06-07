Angola: Head of State Receives Invitation to Attend Forestry Summit

6 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço was invited by his Congolese counterpart, Dennis Sassou Nguesso, to participate in the first International Summit on afforestation, which will take place from the 2nd to the 5th of July in the Congolese capital, Brazzaville.

The invitation was delivered to President João Lourenço this Thursday, at the Presidential Palace, in Luanda, by the minister of Forestry Economy of Congo, Rosalie Matondo, following an audience.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Rosalie Matondo - Dennis Sassou Nguesso's special envoy - informed that "the invitation was accepted and the Angolan President will attend the event in Brazzaville".

Angola and Congo maintain privileged cooperation ties in the political, diplomatic, economic and cultural fields. Both are members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.