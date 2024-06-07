Angola: Head of State Receives Invitation to Attend Forestry Summit

Luanda — President João Lourenço was invited by his Congolese counterpart, Dennis Sassou Nguesso, to participate in the first International Summit on afforestation, which will take place from the 2nd to the 5th of July in the Congolese capital, Brazzaville.

The invitation was delivered to President João Lourenço this Thursday, at the Presidential Palace, in Luanda, by the minister of Forestry Economy of Congo, Rosalie Matondo, following an audience.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Rosalie Matondo - Dennis Sassou Nguesso's special envoy - informed that "the invitation was accepted and the Angolan President will attend the event in Brazzaville".

Angola and Congo maintain privileged cooperation ties in the political, diplomatic, economic and cultural fields. Both are members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).