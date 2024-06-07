Angola Elected to UNGA Vice-Presidency

Luanda — Angola was elected Thursday, in New York, United States of America, vice-president of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) which kicks off on September 10, 2024.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP, Angola's permanent representative to the United Nations, Francisco José da Cruz, considered that the election represents an important step that is part of the strategy of giving greater visibility to the country.

He said that Angola is taking a "more assertive" position within the international community, during this period leading up to 50 years of our independence.

"Angola takes up this position for the fourth time, the first one having been back in 1995, then in 2006 and 2007 and now, 18 years later, we once again take over this responsibility in a complex international context to support the common management of what will be UNGA79 main duties", he highlighted.

On that occasion, the president and 21 UNGA79 vice-presidents were elected, as well as the chairs of the six main working committees.

Angola filled one of the five vacancies allocated to African countries, with the rest reserved for other regions, following the geographical distribution, making a total of 21 vice-presidents.

The elected president of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, Philémon Yunji Yang, from Cameroon, will guide the work of the body, whose session will begin on Tuesday, 10 September 2024.

The presidency of the United Nations General Assembly alternates annually between the five geographic groups: Africa, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Western Europe and other States.

Also at the same meeting, the five non-permanent members of the Security Council were elected for the 2025-2026 biennium, namely Denmark, which obtained 184 votes, Greece 182, Panama 183, Pakistan 182 and Somalia 178 votes.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the organization's six main bodies and the only one in which all member countries have equal representation, where each of the 193 Member States has equal voting rights.

It is a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the United Nations Charter.