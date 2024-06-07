Kenya: City Hall in Bid to Recover 5 Acres of Grabbed Land in Karen

7 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 - The Nairobi County Government has launched a joint bid with the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to recover a 5 acre piece of land in Karen for a waste water plant.

Governor Johnson Sakaja stated that City Hall is keen on ensuring all public land still in private hands is recovered.

"We want to thank the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission for working with us in helping us recover and deal with land grabbers. This is public land that is in use in treating the sewer in this area," he said.

Sakaja revealed that the county government is working with the anti-graft agency to reclaim some more grabbed parcels.

According to the Nairobi county boss, 700 grabbed parcels of land have so far been reclaimed.

Last year, Sakaja put land grabbers on notice, vowing to be relentless in pursuing them.

In October, he established a task force of county officials with support from the National Lands Commission to identify and repossess all public land in various parts of the city.

The areas marked include Karen, Kasarani areas where Sakaja asserted were notorious for land grabbing cases.

As of October 18, the Nairobi County Government had reclaimed 18 acres of prime public land at Junction of Kiambu road and northern bypass from land grabbers.

The action was taken by City Hall enforcers with the assistance of police against the private developers who had encroached in the parcel.

