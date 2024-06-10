Zimbabwe: Death Toll Rises to 5 in Harare-Mutare Highway Accident Involving Two Buses, Haulage Truck

THE death toll in last Thursday's accident involving two buses and a haulage truck along Harare-Mutare highway has risen to five.

This is after one victim succumbed to injuries while admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, where she was receiving treatment.

ZImbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development in a statement at the weekend.

The victims have been identified as Jerina Nhapi (38) from Buhera, Beatrice Chihabvu (38) from Rusape, Kennedy Ngoshi (40) from Chitungwiza, Plaxedes Kasambwa (36) from Rusape, and Monica Katena (54) from Harare.

The crash occurred on June 6, 2024, at the 32km peg near popular Mutangadura entertainment joint around lunchtime.

Four people died on the spot while 14 others were injured last Thursday after a haulage trucker drove negligently.

In a statement last Friday, police released details of the accident heaping blame on the haulage trucker for causing the deadly crash.

"The ZRP has established that a Freightliner truck, which was travelling towards Marondera and occupying the outer lane, turned right onto the inner lane, infront of a Tenda bus, which was travelling towards Marondera with 56 passengers on board. The bus was about to overtake the haulage truck.

"Resultantly, the Tenda bus hit the trailer of the truck before swerving onto the oncoming traffic lane where it collided with a Zhong Tong bus owned by Phils and Pats Bus Services which was travelling towards Harare with 25 passengers on board.

"As a result, four people were killed whilst 14 others were injured," said police.

Bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for postmortem whilst the injured were referred to Marondera and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Freightliner truck driver, Pardon Tichaona Sungai (31), who fled the scene following the fatal accident, has since surrendered himself to police. He is expected to appear in court facing capable homicide charges.