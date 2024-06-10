Sudan: Statement Attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - On Sudan

press release

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack reportedly carried out on 5 June by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Wad Al-Noora village, Gezira state, which is said to have killed over 100 people.

The Secretary-General urges all parties to refrain from any attacks that could harm civilians or damage civilian infrastructure.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep concern regarding the immense suffering of the Sudanese population as a result of the continued hostilities. He stresses that it is high time for all parties to silence their guns across Sudan and commit to a path towards sustainable peace for the Sudanese people.

The Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, is continuing his engagements to advance peace efforts in Sudan. The United Nations remains committed to supporting international mediation efforts and to working with all relevant stakeholders to help bring an end to the conflict.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

New York, 6 June 2024