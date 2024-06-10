Sudan: Statement Attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - On Sudan

7 June 2024
United Nations in Sudan (Khartoum)
press release

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack reportedly carried out on 5 June by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Wad Al-Noora village, Gezira state, which is said to have killed over 100 people.

The Secretary-General urges all parties to refrain from any attacks that could harm civilians or damage civilian infrastructure.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep concern regarding the immense suffering of the Sudanese population as a result of the continued hostilities. He stresses that it is high time for all parties to silence their guns across Sudan and commit to a path towards sustainable peace for the Sudanese people.

The Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, is continuing his engagements to advance peace efforts in Sudan. The United Nations remains committed to supporting international mediation efforts and to working with all relevant stakeholders to help bring an end to the conflict.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

New York, 6 June 2024

Read the original article on United Nations in Sudan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United Nations in Sudan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.