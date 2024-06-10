Africa CDC, Master Card, Unicef Procures Equipment Worth $150,000 for Malawi Immunization Services

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) with support from Master Card Foundation and UNICEF has supported the Ministry of Health with cold chain equipment worth $150,000 for immunization services in the country.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Lilongwe, Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daudi said the equipment is very important in dealing with outbreaks like measles , cholera or polio.

"This equipment will play a crucial role in ensuring the safe and effective storage of vaccines leading to improved immunization coverage and prevention of vaccine-related diseases," she said.

Daudi said the support from the Africa CDC has come at a right time as Malawi recently suffered from catastrophic events including cyclones, Covid-19 pandemic, polio and cholera which affected the delivery of health services including immunization.

Africa CDC Regional Director, Dr Lul Riek said the equipment will support strengthening of the Immunization program by improving storage capacity of all vaccines and the introduction new ones knowing that vaccines are the best way to protect Malawian's children and communities from preventable diseases.

"The handover marks the first phase of our commitment to Malawi. We are planning phase two that will focus on completing the vaccination of health care workers and vulnerable groups, building a robust workforce of community health workers ensuring pandemic preparedness," he said.

The equipment donated include 722 vaccine carriers, 6 freezers, 10 vaccine refrigerators, 10 cold boxes, 7 solar powered refrigerators and various spare parts.