Zimbabwe: Fraudster Arrested for Demanding U.S.$1,5k to Facilitate Prisoner's Freedom

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a Chegutu man accused of demanding and receiving part of US$1 500 from the family of a remand prisoner.

Anesu Tauya Maponga had promised the family that he could facilitate the release of their jailed relative, who was facing robbery charges.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect, Anesu Tauya Maponga, who posed as a police officer claimed he could facilitate the release of the complainant's husband from prison by bribing prosecutors, magistrates and court officials.

"Sometime in April 2024, the suspect purported to be a policeman and approached the unsuspecting victim whose husband had been remanded in custody for a case of robbery.

"The suspect charged US$1 500 so that he could facilitate the release of the victim's husband from remand prison by paying prosecutors, magistrates and court officials.

"The suspect demanded a down payment of US$700, which he alleged he was going to give to his friend who is a magistrate to commence the release process. Resultantly, the victim was duped of US$470," said Nyathi.

However, the ZRP's Criminal Investigations Department arrested Maponga in a sting operation in Chegutu after he received an additional $50 from the victim.

"On 3 June 2024, detectives from CID Police Internal Investigations acted on received information and arrested Anesu Tauya Maponga in Chegutu central business district following a trap in which the suspect received US$50," said the police spokesperson.

Nyathi urged the public to desist from aiding and abetting corruption.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores members of the public to exercise due diligence when approached by individuals purporting to be members of the security services or court officials. Members of the public are urged to report suspicious individuals..."