Zimbabwe: Rapist Duo Jailed 20 Years Each for Violating Granny (76)

Two sex offenders, who took turns to rape a 76-year-old woman, have been sentenced to 20 years in prison each.

The pair, aged 23 and 21, recently appeared at the Plumtree Magistrates Court where they were convicted and slapped with effective custodial terms.

According to the State outline, on May 28, 2024, around midnight the two accused individuals broke into the victim's home where she was sleeping with her twin granddaughters aged seven.

"They broke into the complainant's bedroom through the window before assaulting her and throttling her. Her granddaughters were woken by the noise as she fought back.

"The first accused person assaulted the children before they managed to escape to their neighbour's homestead. The accused persons forced the complainant to lie on the bed before raping her," reads a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority of ZImbabwe (NPAZ).

The first accused left the room as his accomplice raped the elderly woman.

Second accused person reportedly passed out following the dastardly act leading to his citizens' arrest by the public.

A police report was lodged and a follow up led to first accused person's arrest.