Zimbabwe: Rapist Duo Jailed 20 Years Each for Violating Granny (76)

9 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

Two sex offenders, who took turns to rape a 76-year-old woman, have been sentenced to 20 years in prison each.

The pair, aged 23 and 21, recently appeared at the Plumtree Magistrates Court where they were convicted and slapped with effective custodial terms.

According to the State outline, on May 28, 2024, around midnight the two accused individuals broke into the victim's home where she was sleeping with her twin granddaughters aged seven.

"They broke into the complainant's bedroom through the window before assaulting her and throttling her. Her granddaughters were woken by the noise as she fought back.

"The first accused person assaulted the children before they managed to escape to their neighbour's homestead. The accused persons forced the complainant to lie on the bed before raping her," reads a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority of ZImbabwe (NPAZ).

The first accused left the room as his accomplice raped the elderly woman.

Second accused person reportedly passed out following the dastardly act leading to his citizens' arrest by the public.

A police report was lodged and a follow up led to first accused person's arrest.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.