Malawi: Contract for MEC Chair, 2 Commissioners Expire - CSOs Urge Authorities to Act Swiftly

Contracts for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale and Commissioners Anthony Mkumbwa and Olivia Liwewe have expired.

MEC's Director of Media and Communications, Sangwani Mwafulirwa has confirmed the expiration of the contracts.

"The contracts came to an end on 6 June 2024," he said.

Meanwhile, the National Advocacy Platform (NAP) Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe has called upon the state president to act promptly in appointing new commissioners.

"It is imperative that these positions are filled without delays.

"We also recognize that the outgoing commissioners are eligible for reappointment at the discretion of the nominating and appointing authorities," Kondowe says.