South Africa: 10 Dead in Eastern Cape Floods - South African News Briefs - June 10, 2024

10 Dead in Eastern Cape Floods

The police have reported that a total of 10 people have drowned or died in the recent floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in the Eastern Cape, reports IOL. According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu on June 1, severe storms and heavy rains battered and caused extreme damages in many areas of the metro in particular Kwanobuhle, Kariega, Walmer, Blue Horizon Bay, and Kamesh. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday visited victims of flooding in the province. He said that the government will do all possible to guarantee that the recovery process meets citizens' requirements and allows for the renewal of impacted areas.

400 MPs Take Oath for New Parliament

SABC News reports that four hundred politicians will be sworn in as Members of the National Assembly within a week. Of the 18 parties in the seventh Parliament, 11 have previously served in Parliament, while the remaining seven are new additions. These new parties are Build One South Africa (Bosa), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), the National Coloured Congress (NCC), the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Rise Mzansi, Action SA, and United Africans Transformation (UAT). They are the fresh faces in the seventh Parliament.

Shooting at Khayelitsha Barbershop Leaves Four Dead

Three children and a 30-year-old man have been killed, while two other minors sustained injuries following a deadly shooting at a barbershop in Khayelitsha, Cape Town reports News24. Western Cape police said the victims were killed shortly after unknown gunmen entered a barbershop in Gqrwarha Street in Khayelitsha and opened fire at occupants at the premises at around 16:00. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

