South Africa: Shebeshxt Shares Poignant Photo Following the Death of his Daughter

Rapper Shebeshxt was due to perform at an ANC Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, on Sunday. He never made it.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was involved in a horror car accident on his way to the gig.

According to Sunday World, the songwriter had two passengers - his daughter (9) and girlfriend - in his Volkswagen Polo when tragedy struck. His vehicle collided with a truck and overturned.

Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson for the Department of Transport in Limpopo confirmed the incident: "A charcoal Volkswagen Polo collided with a heavy motor vehicle."

Conflicting reports have been doing the rounds. Rumours of the Twerka star's supposed death quickly started spreading on social media after X users posted pictures of the rapper receiving medical care at the crash site.

Videos and photos of the horrific scene had fans praying for his recovery, even more so when Chuene said there was one fatality, but couldn't confirm if it was Shebeshxt's nine-year-old daughter.

Shebeshxt later seemed to confirm his daughter's untimely death and posted a photo of her on his X account. "My life will never be the same without your presence," he wrote.

"Sending prayers to Shebeshxt and his family, judging is for God our assignment is to love and pray for others. May the love comfort them in this difficult time," said filmmaker BI Phakathi.

Another fan commented: "I can't imagine the pain you going through am so sorry bro be strong we with you in this tough time."

This is the rapper's second vehicle accident this year.

In January, he was involved in a car crash with his Volkswagen Polo GTI. Shortly after the incident, he took to social media to count his blessings: "Otherwise, 'ke rata kereke I'm blessed by G.O.D!' Thank you Lordddsxhta!"