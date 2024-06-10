South Africa: Shebeshxt Shares Poignant Photo Following the Death of his Daughter

10 June 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

Rapper Shebeshxt was due to perform at an ANC Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, on Sunday. He never made it.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was involved in a horror car accident on his way to the gig.

According to Sunday World, the songwriter had two passengers - his daughter (9) and girlfriend -  in his Volkswagen Polo when tragedy struck. His vehicle collided with a truck and overturned.

Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson for the Department of Transport in Limpopo confirmed the incident: "A charcoal Volkswagen Polo collided with a heavy motor vehicle."

Conflicting reports have been doing the rounds. Rumours of the Twerka star's supposed death quickly started spreading on social media after X users posted pictures of the rapper receiving medical care at the crash site.

Videos and photos of the horrific scene had fans praying for his recovery, even more so when Chuene said there was one fatality, but couldn't confirm if it was Shebeshxt's nine-year-old daughter.

Shebeshxt later seemed to confirm his daughter's untimely death and posted a photo of her on his X account. "My life will never be the same without your presence," he wrote.

"Sending prayers to Shebeshxt and his family, judging is for God our assignment is to love and pray for others. May the love comfort them in this difficult time," said filmmaker BI Phakathi.

Another fan commented: "I can't imagine the pain you going through am so sorry bro be strong we with you in this tough time."

This is the rapper's second vehicle accident this year.

In January, he was involved in a car crash with his Volkswagen Polo GTI. Shortly after the incident, he took to social media to count his blessings: "Otherwise, 'ke rata kereke I'm blessed by G.O.D!' Thank you Lordddsxhta!"

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Fame Frenzy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.