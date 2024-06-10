South Africa: Kabza De Small Performs at Sold-Out Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra show

Amapiano star Kabza De Small must certainly be on cloud nine after making history at a packed-out concert at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City.

The Woza DJ performed alongside Ofentse Pitse and several other artists at the Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra show. The showstopper of the night was when he brought DJ Maphorisa onto the stage.

The two music producers were said to have beef and called it quits as the Scorpion Kings. But those were quickly put to rest following their stellar collaboration over the weekend.

Industry peers soon took to social media to congratulate the award-winning star for pulling off the show of the year.

Grammy winner Black Coffee gave Kabza his flowers and said: "Congrats on everything King."

Kabza also thanked DJ Maphorisa for making his light shine that much stronger: "Brother thank you."

Other fans posted snippets from the concert and heaped praise on the muso, "Wow!!!! I have watched this video more than 15 times. Yooooooh Nokwazi. Khuphuka Kabza De Small."

Not one to be outdone by his peers, Kabza played his smash hit Khusela, much to the audience's delight.

But the high didn't stop there. Just hours after his Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra show, Spotify announced Kabza Chant made it into streaming history.

The song is the first in history by a South African to receive over 100K daily streams on SA Spotify on its first day of release.

Kabza Chant debuted at No.1 on the SA Spotify daily chart with 130,13K streams.