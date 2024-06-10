Kenya: CS Kuria Picks Personal Advisor to Head Govt Delivery Services

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has appointed his advisor, Peter Mbae, as the head of Government Delivery Services.

Dr Mbae was initially appointed as Kuria's advisor when he served as the CS for Trade and Investment and transitioned with him to the Ministry of Public Service after President William Ruto reassigned Kuria to the new docket.

Dr Mbae's appointment, announced on Friday, follows the resignation of Agness Odhiambo.

In his new role, Dr Mbae, who is a former MCA for Kabazi, will oversee the implementation of government programs and projects across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Mr Kuria praised Dr Mbae, stating he will be responsible for tracking and reporting on the status of national government priorities, projects, programmes, and presidential directives.

"Dr Mbae brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served as the outgoing head of ministerial programmes in the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management, as well as previously holding the position of head of the Ministerial Delivery Unit in the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry," said Mr Kuria.

Dr Mbae's new role is based in the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.

Government Delivery Services operates within the State Department for Performance and Delivery Management, under the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi.

Its main responsibilities include enhancing the coordination of national government flagship programmes by monitoring, evaluating, and reporting on the timely achievement of key development priorities, programmes, and projects.

Other responsibilities involve tracking and reporting on the status of national government priorities, solving problems, providing interventions for projects facing challenges, and independently verifying the status of government projects in regions and counties.