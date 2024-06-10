Zimbabwe: Losing Warriors Snub Invitation to Zimbabwe's SA Embassy

10 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE's senior men's national soccer team, the Warriors' foreign based players on Saturday snubbed the team's visit to Zimbabwe embassy in South Africa.

Part of the team, which was camping in Johannesburg, heeded an invitation by Ambassador David Hamadziripi to his residency in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.

Only locally-based players embarked on the trip amid a boycott by all the foreign contingent which flatly refused citing various reasons.

"Only local players went for the visit, all the foreign based players turned down the invite.

"The team captain openly told the chairman (Lincoln Mutasa) that they wanted to rest and recover ahead of Tuesday's clash against South Africa.

"So the Normalisation Committee and coaches went ahead with six players, with Godknows Murwira standing in as captain.

"The argument of the players was that the Ambassador should have travelled to Johannesburg where the team was camping and meet them rather than the players travelling to Pretoria to meet him," said a source in South Africa travelling with the Warriors.

Meanwhile, ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairperson is said to have threatened to take measures against all players who snubbed the visit.

