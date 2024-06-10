Zimbabwe: Divine Lunga Doubtful Ahead of Warriors Clash Against Bafana Bafana

WARRIORS' defender, Divine Lunga's appearance in the Group C CAF World Cup Qualifier against South Africa on Tuesday evening is in doubt following an injury scare.

The crucial encounter is scheduled for Free State stadium in Bloemfontein.

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender is said to have sustained a knock on his ankle during Zimbabwe's match against Lesotho last Friday at Orlando Stadium.

"Divine Lunga is nursing an ankle (injury) and is a concern ahead of the game against South Africa.

"Scans were conducted in Johannesburg yesterday (Saturday) and further scans will be conducted today (Sunday)," said the ZImbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

Zimbabwe had their first training in Bloemfontein on Sunday evening after arriving from Johannesburg in the morning.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder, Richard Hachiro, arrived in South Africa on Sunday to join the Warriors as an addition to the squad, which will face Bafana Bafana.

Zimbabwe and Nigeria are the only two teams in the group who are yet to win in the ongoing campaign.

The Warriors drew the first two games against Nigeria and Rwanda, before losing 0-2 to Lesotho while Nigeria has recorded three draws.

A win against South Africa will keep Zimbabwe's hopes alive of qualifying for the 20206 World Cup as the team is currently bottom in the group with two points.

Group C CAF World Cup Qualifiers Standings

Lesotho -5 points

Benin - 4 points

Rwanda - 4 points

South Africa - 4 points

Nigeria - 3 points

Zimbabwe - 2 points