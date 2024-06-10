Ethiopia: PM Abiy Reveals Completion of Piassa, Arat Kilo Routes Corridor Dev't in Three Months

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the successful completion of corridor development projects in Addis Ababa connecting Piassa and Arat Kilo routes within a three-month timeframe.

PM Abiy wrote on his X account, "We promised that the next corridor review would be on the streets. I'm pleased to share that we've finished the Piassa and Arat Kilo routes in three months, right on schedule.

Resource saving remains essential, the premier said "we need to be fast and innovative to maintain our momentum in the remaining corridors. He added that ensuring quality and creating a conducive environment for all our citizens remains our top priority.

This project thrives on cooperation, and "I'm grateful for the goodwill we've received, reciprocating the effort and goodwill we've put into planning and execution."

"We apologize for any inconveniences we may have caused our citizens in the process of this grand initiative that is positively transforming our cities." PM Abiy said. Rest assured, we are committed to helping Ethiopia and will continue to address any design and quality gaps as we progress.

Abiy also expressed a heartfelt thank to everyone involved in these efforts, including our partners in the private sector and those who came out to share their love with us in the streets yesterday evening.