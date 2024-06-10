East Africa: Comesa Warns Member States of Unsafe Electrical Appliances

Nairobi — The COMESA Competition Commission has warned its member states against the distribution of certain electrical appliances and other products for non-compliance.

This follows a recall of certain imported products by the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) for non-compliance with relevant mandatory standards.

MBS revealed that the recalled products, including electrical appliances, are poorly performing and unsafe for public use.

"The COMESA Competition Commission (the Commission) has become aware through a press release dated May 8 2024 from Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) that it had revoked certification and suspended operations of certain manufacturing operators for non-compliance with Malawi compulsory standards," the Commission stated.

It was noted that the MBS had revoked certification and suspended the operations of certain manufacturing operators that may have penetrated the local market for non-compliance with compulsory standards.

The Commission stated that the recalled products, termed poorly performing and unsafe by the Malawi Bureau of Standards, may have been imported into other COMESA Member States.

"Further, the Commission requests any person who establishes that the recalled products are being sold in other COMESA Member States to take precautions and report the matter to the Commission," it noted.

The Commission therefore directed consumers and the general public in member states to refrain from buying or consuming the recalled products until they are verified and declared safe for public use.

Just last month, the Commission warned against the sale of a false batch of cancer medicine identified as Herceptin 440 mg (Trastuzumab 440 mg) reported to have penetrated the Kenyan market.

The medicine, which was detected by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) and believed to be an antibody used to treat breast and stomach cancer, was confirmed to be counterfeit and not safe for public use due to its adverse health effects on users.