South Africa: NUM Signed a Five-Year Wage Agreement With Petra Diamonds

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Petra Diamonds signed a valid and binding 5 (five) year agreement for the NUM members within the A and B Paterson grade ( Recognised Bargaining Units) for the period 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2029. The wage agreement was signed today at the NUM Head Office in Johannesburg.

The wage agreement is an extension of the 2021-2024 wage agreement between the parties 07 June 2024. This agreement supersedes any other previous wage agreement between the parties.

Salary increases

The basic salary of the Employees, excluding all allowances, non-salary related bonuses, gratuities and payments of a like nature, shall be increased from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2029 as set out below:

Year 1: 6.25% / CPI

Year 2: 5.75% / CPI

Year 3: 5.75% / CPI

Year 4: 6.5% / CPI

Year 5: 6.5% / CPI

NUM Chief Negotiator at Petra Diamonds Masibulele Naki said the wage negotiations were extremely difficult and robust until they signed the wage agreement today.

"We signed the wage agreement today under a very difficult situation where the NUM is facing two retrenchments at Cullinan and Finsch Mines. We managed to negotiate for salary increases that we think will sustain jobs and also make sure that workers are happy," Naki said.

For more detailed information, please contact:

Masibulele Naki, NUM Health and Safety Secretary and NUM Petra Diamonds Chief Negotiator, 073 333 7745 or 066 475 2220

Livhuwani Mammburu, NUM National Spokesperson, 083 809 3257

Luphert Chilwane, NUM Media Officer, 083 809 3255

The National Union of Mineworkers

7 Rissik Street.

Cnr Frederick

Johannesburg

Tel: 011 377 2111

Cell: 083 809 3257

Amandla!