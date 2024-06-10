Kenya: 1,200 Reformed Addicts to Graduate From Rehabilitation Centres

10 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi is set to graduate 1,200 who have successfully undergone rehabilitation in various parts of the country.

The cohort includes more than 207 who have been rehabilitated in Bomet County and another group of 66 from Mombasa County.

More than 400 others are in two rehabilitation facilities in Embu and Meru counties.

Speaking in Chemose Nandi County during a church service at the Full Gospel Church of Kenya Pastor Dorcas lauded the men who voluntarily joined the rehabilitation facilities.

"We shall graduate 1,200 who have undergone inpatient rehabilitation among them are 207 rehabilitated in Bomet, and 66 in Mombasa among others," Pastor Dorcas said..

She urged the clergy to open up their places of worship for the rehabilitation and empowerment of those addicted to alcoholism, drug and substance abuse.

Nandi County leaders led by Deputy Governor Dr. Yulita Mitei pledged to walk with Pastor Dorcas in the journey to restore the boychild.

"We need fathers to be present, and become role models to our boys, and this is one reason why we are experiencing some of the problems we have." said DG Dr. Mitei.

Tinderet MP Julius Melly also lauded the efforts to reach the boy child, saying both genders, male and female were important, and should be empowered for strong and stable communities.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.