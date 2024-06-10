Malawian Muslims On 9 Day Fasting Following Sighting of Moon

10 June 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Muslims in the country are on a nine day fasting following the sighting a crescent moon known in Arabic as Dhul-Hijjah.

This will culminate in the joyous celebration of Eid ul Adha on the 10th day.

Grand Mufti of Malawi Sheikh Muhammad Uthman Ntalika has since asked Muslims across in the country to embrace unity and heed the teachings of Islam as they observe the 10-day fasting.

Sheikh Uthman has emphasized the sacred values of sacrifice, faith, and compassion that define Dhul-Hijjah, the last month on Islamic calendar.

"Eid ul Adha, a testament to Abraham's unwavering devotion, serves as a poignant reminder of the power of surrender and obedience to Allah's will," he said.

In Malawi, the Eid prayers on Monday, June 17, 2024, will mark the beginning of a three-day celebration.

During the period, the faithful gather to honor the sacred tradition of Qurban, the slaughtering of animals in remembrance of Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son.

