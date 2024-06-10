Malawi: DPP Revamping? 800 Members From UTM, PP, UDF Reportedly Joins DPP

About 800 members from UTM, PP and UDF in Machinga have reportedly joined DPP.

Machinga Central lawmaker Daud Chikwanje said this is a true reflection that the party is still powerful and that people still love the party's president Peter Mutharika.

Chikwanje was speaking at Nampemba Primary School Ground in Machinga Central East when welcoming the new members on Sunday.

He called on the DPP members to work together with the new members for the party to win the 2025 elections.

DPP's Vice president for Eastern Region Bright Msaka, DPP Eastern Region Governor Sheikh Imran Mtenhe and Member of Parliament for Mangochi Alobe Constituency Romeo Bwanali were also present at the event.