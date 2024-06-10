Eritrea: Festival of College of Medicine and Health Science

Asmara, 10 June 2024 - The 11th festival of the College of Medicine and Health Science concluded on 7 and 8 June. The festival was conducted under the theme "High Quality Medical Education Assurance for Our Society's Health."

The event was organized in cooperation with the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch of the Higher Education Institution and the College of Medicine and Health Science.

According to the report presented, the festival included sports, cultural, and educational programs, as well as programs related to health and medical issues.

Dr. Yemane Seium, Dean of Orotta College of Medicine and Health Science, highlighted the importance of the festival in producing youth equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills and called for integrated efforts to this effect.

Mr. Abrhaley Asefaw, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students at the college, commended the role and participation of the college in organizing the festival.

Awards were handed out to winners of various competitions.