Sudan: SSWA Launches Sudanese Electronic School in Portsudan

9 June 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA) inaugurated on Sunday the Sudanese Electronic School in the Council of Ministers Hall of the Red Sea State Government under the patronage of Minister of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and in the presence of the representative of the Federal Minister of Education, Director of the National Curriculum Center, and the representatives of the Ministries of Higher Education and Foreign Affairs and the UNICEF organization.

The Acting Secretary-General of the Sudanese Secretariat Working Abroad, Dr. Abdul-Rahman Said Ahmed, said that the idea of the Sudanese electronic school is an old, renewed idea whose building blocks were laid out by the SSWA previous secretaries-general until it has been completed and inaugurated today, adding that it represents an innovative solution to the problems of children of expatriates, as the SSWA allocated a large space for it, through workshops and lectures.

When addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Sudanese e-school on Sunday, Dr. Said Ahmed pointed out that one of e-School goals is to provide ample assistance to a huge number of expatriates students and address the problem of limited acceptance of the children of expatriates.

He pointed out that the school has a comprehensive and desirable Sudanese curriculum, particularly for expatriates, to address the cultural alienation of children of expatriates, especially in European countries, where the curriculum included geography and history.

The e-school also represents bonds between the expatriate and his children, in addition to the fact that the school represents an impetus to enroll in universities for the children of communities in sisterly countries in their countries, praising the company that benefited from the Corona period and developed the curriculum in the State of Qatar. BH/BH

