Sudan: National Anti-Polio Campaign Launched in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — The representative of the Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Ismat Mustafa, affirmed that the health of children and mothers has been a priority, expressing his happiness over the performance of the immunization departments in all the different states of Sudan, particularly in light of these circumstances that the country is going through.

This came during the launch of the national anti-polio campaign, on Sunday at the Judicial Kindergarten in Port Sudan, saluting the Ministry of Health in Red Sea State for its great efforts, praising the success of the first campaign in the state, which achieved 112%, calling for more efforts to reach every Sudanese child in any part of the country.

For her part, the Director of the Health Sector in the Red Sea State and the Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Ahlam Abdul-Rasoul said that the campaign targets (220,996) male and female children from the age of one day to five years, thanking all the working medical personnel, appreciating the role of the Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Muhammad Ibrahim, in providing them support and assistance, pointing out that despite the war conditions, a lot of work has been accomplished. She thanked the reinforcement and immunization departments for their efforts, noting that the state is vast and there are areas that are difficult to reach, stressing the necessity of reaching all children in the state, in addition to the importance of awareness.

Dr. Muhammad Abdel-Gadir, Director of the Basic Health Care Department in the state, pointed out that despite the circumstances the country is going through, the Ministry continued to provide services, explaining the roles of partners in continuing the service.

The representative of the World Health Organization, Dr. Muhammad Al-Sadig, said that the organization, along with its partners, is training personnel working in immunization in addition to providing financial support and supervision, noting that the campaign will last 4 days from house to house, thanking Federal Immunization for their keenness to vaccinate Sudanese children.

UNICEF representative Osman Shaibah thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the first round in the state, praising the Federal Ministry of Health and its keenness to continue immunization services despite the war conditions. He praised the immunization departments for their strong will, stressing the existence of qualified cadres seeking to provide medical services. BH/BH