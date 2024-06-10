Ethiopia Denies Receiving Official Communication On Troop Withdrawal From Somalia

Addis Ababa — In a recent development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has denied receiving any official communication from the Somali government regarding the withdrawal of Ethiopian peacekeeping forces from Somalia.

The statement came in response to claims made by Somalia's National Security Adviser about the planned withdrawal of Ethiopian troops from the African Union's temporary mission ATMIS.

Nebiyu Tedla, the spokesperson for the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, clarified in a press release that the Ethiopian government was not informed about any such withdrawal. He emphasized that there is no official diplomatic communication from the Somali side on this matter.

The spokesperson further noted that discussions about replacing the ATMIS forces are yet to begin, and the current phase of operations is still ongoing. Thousands of Ethiopian soldiers are stationed in Somalia as part of a bilateral agreement between Ethiopia, Somalia, and the African Union's mission.

The situation has been complicated by the recent "Sea Gate" agreement between the Ethiopian government and Somaliland, which has reportedly angered the Somali government. As a result, the Somali government has expressed its desire for the Ethiopian troops to leave the country by the end of 2024.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintains that it has not received any official notification or request regarding the withdrawal of its peacekeeping forces from Somalia. The situation remains sensitive, and further diplomatic discussions are expected to clarify the stance of both governments on this issue.