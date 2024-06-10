Tanzania: Women Creating Wealth Honours Tanzania's Emerging Entrepreneurs At Graduation Event

After 10 months of dedicating time and energy to learn, challenge themselves, try business solutions they never had before, 34 women entrepreneurs met to celebrate and be celebrated by others on June 6th. These Women Creating Wealth (WCW) Tanzania programme participants graduated at an event held in Dar er Salaam signaling the end of one part of their journey with the Graça Machel Trust's flagship entrepreneurship programme.

The WCW entrepreneurship programme supports women entrepreneurs to develop the skills, tools, and networks they need to transform their businesses from income generators to wealth-generating enterprises. It addresses the growth mindset, agency, personal mastery, and leadership, and provides participants with coaching, mentorship, and technical support. Additionally, the programme facilitates access to markets and finance for women entrepreneurs while working to highlight and dismantle discriminatory economic systems and processes.

It currently has over 2 500 participants in South Africa, Zambia, Kenya Malawi, Senegal Tanzania, and Uganda who have been in business for longer than two years and are ready to gain the skills and tools to strengthen and scale their businesses.

Comprising GMT Country Project Coordinator Brenda Evelyn Mihanjo, Dr Deogratias Mbona WCW Technical Coach, GMT Coordinator and Coach Gloria Lema, with WCW participants Regina Fumbuka and Sabrina Othman a panel discussion unpacked the importance of holistic support for entrepreneurs. Dr Deogratias emphasised how technical coaching helps the programme participants apply the theory learned through the course to their businesses and with guidance from their coaches throughout the 6 months of the mentorship phase. This enables them to make practical adjustments the create long-lasting impact.

Participants praised how the programme has impacted their personal lives and businesses, with Sabrina, who has been in business for 14 years sharing how the it helped put systems in place that have made it easy to manage teams of her two businesses. She also encouraged new participants to embrace the Know Find and Grow Your Money course which challenges women to familiarise themselves with their business finance "You have to know what comes in and what goes out, that helps you to know your numbers, plan, and project."

Engineer Regina who helps students to love and excel in mathematics through her project MathGenius, says the programme has helped her to put a business portfolio together as well as systems in place that help her to reach out to much more parents as she delivers the service online and physically.

"A lot of women who have been part of the programme across the 7 countries say: 'before the programme, my chances of raising capital were 20% and after going through the programme it's 80%.' We want of more them to raise the money and have accountability partners that help them truly grow their businesses" Korkor Kudjoe said, speaking to the importance of and impact of supporting the women entrepreneurs.

After graduation participants benefit from being part of a business community that offers support and business opportunities. Speaking to the women about what comes next, Kudjoe said: We want you to be part of our audacious goal to support 10,000 women entrepreneurs on the continent to collectively generate $1 billion revenue and create 200,000 jobs within the next five years. So, we want you to thrive and grow so you can help us create those jobs and that wealth."

*The next call for applications will start on 14 June 2024.

*Watch the ceremony stream here