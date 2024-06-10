Sudan: Terrorist Rebel RSF Militia Infiltrates Southern El-Fashir Hospital, Kill Patients, Kidnapps Their Companions

El-Fashir — The Ministry of Health in North Darfur State revealed that the limited infiltration of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) yesterday into the southern El-Fashir Hospital, which the armed forces expelled them from shortly after, had resulted in the liquidation of a number of patients and the kidnapping of companions. In addition to storming the offices and looting 60% of the salaries of doctors, medical staff and hospital workers, besides looting medicines and sabotaging the car of the Director General of the Ministry after they failed to start it for the purpose of stealing it.

The Director-General of the Ministry of Health in North Darfur State, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullah Khatir, who was present in the hospital during the infiltration of the terrorist rebel RSF militia elements, said, in a press statement, that he and the Medical Director of Al-Fashir Hospital in South Darfur, Mr. Izz al-Din Ahmed Aso, were surprised by the presence of a number of members of the rebel terrorist RSF militia inside the hospital, particularly in the operations room, after the wailing and screaming of women in the hospital rose, indicating that they asked them if they were citizens or employees of the hospital, then they severely beat them and took all the original personal documents of the medical director of the hospital.

Dr. Khatir added that the rebel force also beat Dr. Fawzi, the medical director of hospital accidents, which led to his leg being broken, stressing that the Southern Hospital, although it is now under the control of the People's Armed Forces, is no longer in service, explaining that they are now following up with the concerned authorities to restore business at the hospital, as quickly as possible, and until security conditions permit, the doctors affiliated with the hospital went to work in other hospitals in the state.

It is noteworthy that Al-Fashir South Hospital was the last specialized hospital in the state capital that continued to provide treatment services to all patients after Al-Fashir Reference Hospital and the Children's Hospital went out of service during the current stages of the war. BH/BH