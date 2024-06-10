Sudan: Demonstrations in Some European Countries Demanding Prosecution of Perpetrators of Ethnic Cleansing Crimes in Sudan

7 June 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

London — Huge demonstrations took place in London from the city of Birmingham in front of the British Prime Minister's office, denouncing the war and demanding the prosecution of the perpetrators of the crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing practiced by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against innocent, defenseless citizens.

The processions passed in front of the Royal Palace to the Emirati embassy, demanding that the UAE stop supporting the rebellion by supplying weapons and other logistical supplies.

In the French city of Toulouse, the Sudanese nationals organized a protest condemning the massacres committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces militias against Sudanese citizens.

The masses of Sudanese in Switzerland, called for a protest to be held on June 29, in front of the Swiss Parliament Square in Bern.

The call for a protest comes in a sincere patriotic spirit and for the sake of those who are subjected to the most heinous types of crimes, including murder, rape, and demographic change. BH/BH

