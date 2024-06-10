Kenya: 100 Illegal Chemists Closed in Rift Valley

Nairobi — 100 pharmacists in the Rift Valley Region have been shut down following the prevalence of illegal pharmaceutical activities in the region.

In a statement, Pharmacy and Poison Board CEO Fred Siyoi stated that over 30 arrests have been made, with 120 cartons of assorted pharmaceuticals seized from these pharmaceutical outlets.

Siyoi further said that the arrested individuals will face charges related to the illegal distribution, sale, and possession of pharmaceuticals.

"In response to unlawful pharmaceutical activities in the Rift Valley region, the

Board has undertaken a series of coordinated operations resulting in significant outcomes. Over 30 arrests have been made, with 120 cartons of assorted pharmaceuticals seized, and the closure of more than 100 rogue chemists," he stated.

Siyoi said the closure of the chemists will disrupt illicit medical supply, ensure safety compliance by outlets, and protecting the well-being of citizens.

"The enforcement operation took place between June 3rd to June 7th, 2024, in

collaboration with the National Police Service, targeting various locations known

for their involvement in illegal pharmaceutical activities," he stated.

The board attributes the successful tracking and closure of these pharmacies to the numerous surveillance and intelligence gatherings that received significant support from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Through meticulous surveillance and intelligence gathering, the Board has identified and dismantled numerous criminal pharmaceutical enterprises. The Board acknowledges the significant support and collaboration from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions," he stated.

Acknowledging the enormous health risks illegal pharmaceuticals pose to the public, the board affirmed that it will not back down in enforcing compliance within the pharmaceutical industry by ensuring that, only safe and legitimate medications

are available to the public.

It has further urged the public to remain vigilant and make sure they purchase medications only from licensed medical outlets.

"The proliferation of illicit pharmaceuticals poses a significant threat to public

health and safety. The Board is dedicated to eliminating these activities and

holding accountable those who endanger consumer well-being," he added.